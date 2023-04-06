URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Easter is coming up, and people of all ages are getting ready.

People living at ClarkLindsey in Urbana watched their leadership team “scramble” to collect as many plastic eggs as they could, all while swimming.

Meanwhile, those watching had to guess how many were in the pool. The person with the closest guess won a prize. But more importantly, it was bringing everyone together.

“It’s very important for us to get to know residents and for residents to get to know the staff,” Karen Blatzer with ClarkLindsey, said. “It brings us together and it’s really a time for us to socialize and enjoy one another’s company.”

