CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Champaign is worried she may have to increase her allergy meds once again. Health experts said allergy seasons are getting longer and temperatures might be to blame.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said climate change is more than an environmental issue. It’s also a threat to public health. That could mean more coughing and congestion for some.

Susan Post said she’s had year-round outdoor allergies for a while. She knows they’ve gotten worse over time.

She’s noticed a longer season and has had to increase the amount of medicine she takes in order to manage her congestion. Experts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said warmer temps are leading to a longer pollen season. In fact, their research shows it’s starting 20 days sooner and there’s 21% more pollen now than in 1990.

The study shows the greatest increase is in Texas, and in the Midwest.

“I have runny eyes, so I’m like one of those little dogs with runny eyes. Then, it’s a lot of congestion, I get really hoarse,” Post said. “I go through a lot of Kleenex too.”

Post doesn’t let that bother her, and works with her doctor so she can continue working as a wildlife photographer and spending lots of time outdoors.

If you suffer from allergies, either in a specific season or year-round, contact your doctor. There are many different ways to manage them, and your doctor can help create a care plan for you.