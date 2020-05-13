People concerned about DMV reopening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All Secretary of State Branch Offices in Illinois have been closed since mid-March, but during the pandemic people have needed to use their services.

From renewing expired driver’s licenses and license plate stickers, to new vehicle titles. The branch in Champaign still has people coming up to the doors, only to be greeted by a closed notice. When the doors do open back up, some people are concerned with the amount of people that will be there. Which got some thinking about how they can stay safe.

“The solution I came up with is to do what we did in the old days, mail carriers,” says Champaign resident Othell Williams. “You pay them and your stuff comes in the mail.”

The Secretary of State’s Office says it has been thinking ahead to the reopening. All workers will have masks and it is implementing ways to keep everybody separated. One of the things it is not changing is the driver’s test. Other states have stopped testing new drivers during the pandemic, but Illinois will not be one of them.

“It concerns people, but if you gotta take a driver’s test then you gotta sanitize and then when they get out you sanitize again,” says Williams.

The Secretary of State’s Office says it does not have a set reopening yet. But when they do, people will have 90 days from that day to renew everything that may have expired.

There are some things you can do online right now. It is possible to renew your license through the Safe Driver program, get a replacement license, and renew your vehicle registration.