Penny wars challenge to help 3-year-old fighting cancer

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A school in central Illinois is helping a 3-year-old fighting cancer. It’s holding “penny wars.” All of the money will help her family with medical costs.

Journey Campton has been fighting cancer for two years. The Mattoon School District calls her their superhero. Campton is a student at franklin preschool. She has a type of cancer that produces germ cell tumors. Her mother, Megan Campton, says journey spends a lot of time traveling to St. Louis for treatments. She told me she was so grateful to hear about this fundraiser.

“The school district here in Mattoon has been overwhelming with support and all of her teachers and even my boy’s teachers reached out to us and made sure that we’re doing okay, so it’s been great,” Megan said.

This “penny wars” is basically a competition between classes to see who can raise the most money. Her family also recently received a camper, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Journey has surgery coming up this Friday to have a lymph node in her collarbone removed. Her mom says she’s grateful for all the letters and gifts people have sent to Journey. It helps keep her going.

That fundraiser started yesterday and runs until this time in February. The winning class will get an ice cream party.