Pedestrian struck, killed on IL Route 1

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed late Saturday night while walking on Illinois Route 1 south of Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.

Illinois State Police said a 58-year-old male from Danville was walking northbound on the roadway around 11:16 p.m. when he was struck by a car driven by 19-year-old Noah Gordon of Georgetown. The pedestraian received life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. Gordon was not injured in the incident.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.