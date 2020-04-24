Pedestrian killed by vehicle identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a 46-year old man hit and killed by a vehicle has been released. Kurt Colwell Martyn died from massive head and torso trauma. The accident happened about 11:50 pm, Saturday, April 18, on Illinois Route 105, near East County Line Road.

Authorities say Martyn had exited his vehicle which was sitting on the shoulder of the road, and was walking or running in the lanes of the highway. It’s not completely clear why Martyn exited his car and was in the roadway on foot.

Martyn, originally from Michigan, had been living in Chicago. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of family in Michigan.

Routine toxicology results are pending. The sheriff’s office is investigating.