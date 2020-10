VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermillion County, Ind. Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance with a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-74.

A post from the department says a pedestrian was hit by a van. If you drove through I-74 near Indiana State Road 63 — which is about 4 miles past the Illinois state line — around 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, police ask you to contact them.

Vermillion County Ind. Dispatch

765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838