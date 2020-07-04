Pedestrian hit and killed on interstate

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after he was hit while walking on I-74 early Saturday morning.

24-year-old Caleb Sullivan was reportedly walking eastbound near mile marker 185 when he entered the roadway from the right shoulder and was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:50 a.m. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The coroner’s office and Illinois State Police are investigating.

