ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — One male was pronounced dead after walking and being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on November 23.

Police say Curtis Atteberry, 85 of Arcola, as walking and headed southbound in the westbound lane on Springfield Road.

A driver, Patrick Bell, 18 of Brocton, hit Atteberry in the westbound lane.

Atteberry was pronounced dead at the scene.