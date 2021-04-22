PBL High School placed on lockdown after student found with loaded gun

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paxton Buckley Loda High School was placed on lockdown after a student was found with a firearm.

The school district issued a press release on the incident Thursday afternoon. It says it found out a student was armed with a loaded gun while investigating a disciplinary issue that morning.

School officials say police took the student into custody and have recovered the firearm. They add this incident is being actively investigated.

“Please be assured that all students are safe, and no injuries or threats have been reported,” says the release.

The district adds that the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown was then lifted once it determined that it was appropriate to release students.

“We ask you to talk with your child about the role they play in school safety — that if they hear something they need to report it immediately to an adult,” says the press release. “This allows the police and the school to respond to any known threats.”

The district asks that you contact Paxton Police or the PBL School District if you or your child have any pertinent information about this incident.

“Student safety is the most important part of what we do, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We appreciate your patience and support at this time.”

You can read the full press release below.