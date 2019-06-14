Paxton to fundraise for flagpole

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers on Interstate 57 can look forward to a new landmark popping up in the new year.

The City of Paxton has announced that fundraising has begun to put up a 150 foot flagpole with a 60 foot American flag alongside the highway.

Commemorative bricks at the base of the pole are being sold to help raise the money necessary.

Paxton Fire Chief Danny Kingren says the town’s passion for the project pushes him to get it done.

“We said, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be awesome to see one of those in Paxton?'” says Kingren. “It’s just going to be neat for us because you don’t see any of them on Interstate 57.”

The whole project will need to raise $30,000 to $40,000 to be completed. The city hopes to have the bricks and pole installed for a celebration by next year’s Flag Day.