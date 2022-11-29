Santa Claus received over 7 million letters from all over the world in 2020, according to an international mailing organization. Most were from France.

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Several businesses in Paxton are making it easier for children to mail their letters to Santa this holiday season.

On Monday, nine businesses set up specialty Santa Mailboxes for children to drop their letters into. Those businesses are:

Monical’s Pizza (500 West Ottawa Road)

The Pop Loft (351 South Market Street)

Paxton IGA (144 West Pells Street)

Mom & Pops Kettle Korn Shop (119 South Market Street)

Pueblo Lindo (615 North Railroad Avenue)

Ruby Jewel (149 North Market Street)

Hudson Drug Shop (108 North Market Street)

Paxton True Value (525 South Market Street)

720 North American Street

Children who drop off a letter at one of these locations will receive a new winter hat while supplies last. They are encouraged to include their first and last names on their letters along with a return address, as Santa will write them back.