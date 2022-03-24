PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Paxton-Buckley-Loda Board of Education members unanimously expelled a student for the remainder of the school year just over a week after a racist video started circulating online.

The decision was made in a special meeting called March 9, just five days after the Paxton Police Department requested hate crime, harassment by electronic communication and disorderly conduct charges be filed with the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office in response.

The Board’s meeting minutes — now public — name a “Student A” who was “found to have committed an act of gross disobedience and misconduct and/or violation of school rules so as to warrant discipline.”

The minutes include little detail and no specific mention of the Snapchat video that two middle schoolers sent to a Black student in late February. They called him the “N” word and told him to “go back to the cotton field.”

PBL superintendent Cliff McClure did not respond when we asked repeatedly if the student expelled was one of the two in the video and if any punishment was considered for the second student.

The March 9 meeting went into closed session twice for a total of about an hour and a half. Those minutes are not available at this time.

The student in question was expelled “for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year and through the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.” The Board says they will continue schooling through a remote program in the meantime.

The Iroquois County State’s Attorney nor Sheriff’s Office have returned multiple requests for comment in the last few weeks.