Paxton-Buckley-Loda football players out of quarantine, ready to kick off Saturday

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been 450 days since Paxton-Buckley-Loda (PBL) last played a game of football.

Their wait finally ends this Saturday.

Coach Josh Pritchard says both PBL and Seneca’s team sat of the game scheduled last Friday, March 19. That’s because he says they had several basketball players — who also play football — under quarantine.

Some of those students included upper-level varsity kids, he says.

“It definitely was frustrating,” says Pritchard. “We’ve been waiting for 450 days to play a game.”

In the end, he says they made the right call.

The football team also got an extra week of practice in, Pritchard says, adding it hopefully prepared them better for their first game.

“I know all of our kids are ready to hit someone else aside from each other,” he says, noting that they were cooped up for 14 days.

“The kids are excited to get going. It’s going to feel weird, but awesome at the same time,” the coach says.

PBL will play Momence High School at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Kankakee High School hosting the match.