Patch of ice blamed for accident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a light pole. It happened on Kirby Avenue, next to Memorial Stadium.

Police say a Department of Corrections parole car was slowing down to avoid an accident, but hit a patch of ice.

When that happened, it swerved away from the car in front of it and ended up crashing into the pole. No one else was in the car and the driver was not seriously hurt.