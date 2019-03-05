Patch of ice blamed for accident
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a light pole. It happened on Kirby Avenue, next to Memorial Stadium.
Police say a Department of Corrections parole car was slowing down to avoid an accident, but hit a patch of ice.
When that happened, it swerved away from the car in front of it and ended up crashing into the pole. No one else was in the car and the driver was not seriously hurt.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of the House's top child welfare…
-
URBANA, Ill, (WCIA) -- The sheriff's office says an inmate from the…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Street Crimes Task…