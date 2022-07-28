URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — One artist is bringing his creative talents to the outside of an apartment building near the University of Illinois campus.

Rafael Blanco has painted all over the country. He said he is passionate about transforming boring buildings into bold masterpieces.

His latest project in Urbana captures the performing arts scene. The painting is on the side of a Fairlawn property at Illinois Street and Lincoln Avenue.

He said this project was about creating excitement on the building.

“To be able to transform the area with just some paint. It is not an amazing project like we are not building anything new, we are just putting some paint and that really transforms the idea of the whole place,” Blanco said.

He said this project only took him ten days, it was challenging at times to work around the rain.

You can also see his work on the side of the Urbana Adult Education center near the Urbana Middle School.

Blanco also teaches classes at Elmhurst University in the Chicago suburbs.