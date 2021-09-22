Passion Community Church to open a new corn maze

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Passion Community Church (PCC) will open a 10-acre corn maze with a cross design on Saturday.

According to officials, the hours and prices are below:

– Saturdays: 9/25 – 10/30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Sundays: 9/26 – 10/24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Pumpkin: Large $5, medium $3, small $1

– Corn maze: $5 for 13+-year-old, $3 for 4 to 12-year-old, free for 3-year-old and under

Proceeds from this event will go toward the PCC mission outreach and several local organizations including God’s Shelter of Love, Central Illinois Christians in Mission, New Life Pregnancy Center and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Decatur.

Officials said PCC hired a professional to cut a cross design into the corn maze. Besides a corn maze adventure, visitors can also check out the 3-acre Pumpkin Path to pick out the best pumpkins to bring home. In addition, there will be a free hayride from the parking lot to the corn maze.

“In our 10 years, Passion has always looked for ways to reach the local community and we thought this would be a great family activity to offer. We have been blessed with this beautiful campus and we will continue to look for ways to reach our community,” said PCC Lead Pastor Shane Davis.

Here are some photos of the corn maze and other activities hosted by PCC this fall:

