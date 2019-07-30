Passenger shares deadly train crash experience

MONEE, Ill. (WCIA) — Richard Millette was the truck driver killed by an Amtrak train headed to Champaign. WCIA Morning Meteorologist Adam Claibon was on that train.

“There’s some things you can’t un-see. Those visuals are gonna be there probably for the rest of your life,” said Claibon.

No one ever expects to witness a deadly crash when they board a train, but that was the case for Claibon. He was headed back to Champaign from Chicago Sunday afternoon when he says the train made an unexpected, and jarring, stop.

“We noticed that we started to shake a little bit, and then the train started to go off he track, and then we were like, ‘Oh, it’s about to topple over,’ and we were leaning, but we stopped.”

It happened in Monee, about a half hour north of Kankakee. The train hit a truck that was on the tracks. A driver who was behind the truck told Claibon they were waiting for the train to pass, when all of a sudden, the truck cut in front of him and drove toward the train.

“This train would have taken less than a minute, probably closer to 30 seconds to get over that crossing. Every day around this country people are trespassing on railroad property, or disregarding gates, or distracted while driving, and it’s a horrible thing, both for the friends and family of those people who were doing that, and of course for our crew and for our customers,” said Marc Magliari with Amtrak Public Relations.

“People were crying and there was a lot of hysteria, for lack of a better word, it’s just… people were visibly upset.”

Claibon says they were on the train for several hours before they got off.

“There could’ve been more injuries, a lot more injuries, maybe even more deaths, if the train had toppled over.”

Claibon was able to hitch a ride with some other passengers back to this area. No one on the train was hurt, other than a few minor injuries.

All Amtrak trains using those tracks were canceled this morning. Amtrak said those tracks were back to normal this afternoon.