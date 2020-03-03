Passenger killed in 3-vehicle wreck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident just seven miles north of Litchfield. It happened about 4 pm, Monday, on I-55.

A Porsche was stopped in the left lane because of a wheel on the roadway from an earlier incident. A Chevy Equinox hit the Porsche from behind, then hit the left side of a semi-tractor trailer truck parked on the right shoulder.

The passenger in the Chevy Equinox, 82-year old Robin Francis, of Fond Du Lac, Wisc., was pronounced dead at the scene. All three drivers were also hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox is 74-year old Richard Jaeger, of Fond Du Lac, Wisc.; the driver of the Porsche is Jorian Clarke, 62, of St. Louis, Mo.; the driver of the semi-tractor trailer truck is Richard Dowlarr, 49, of Springfield.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.