Passenger charged in deadly crash

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — An area woman who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a deadly accident faces involuntary manslaughter charges. The accident happened about 2:30 am, Monday, February 3, on I-57 northbound in Cook County and also involved an Illinois State Police trooper.

Authorities say Sindi Miller was driving a Nissan with her spouse, Camesia, as a front seat passenger and two other people in the back seat. An investigation determined Camesia’s actions unintentionally caused Sindi to lose control.

The Nissan was then hit by a vehicle driven by the trooper. Sindi died from injuries sustained in the crash. Camesia is in ISP custody but remains hospitalized with injuries from the accident.

The trooper sustained minor injuries as did one person in the back seat; the other was not hurt. Camesia Miller will be scheduled to attend a bond hearing after her release from the hospital.