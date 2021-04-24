Passenger accused of waving gun at driver

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a witness reported seeing a passenger in a car waving a gun at the driver Friday night, causing them to swerve.

An officer located the car and pulled it over near 9th Street and North Grand Avenue. Police searched the car and found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun. They arrested the passenger, 27-year-old Antoine Glass of Chatham, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Glass was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.