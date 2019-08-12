DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A retired restaurant owner is using his skills in the kitchen to bring joy to the community. This is the 17th year Vinnie Barbee hosted a block party for the homeless. The man who puts this on says he does it the weekend after the Decatur Celebration because not everyone can afford to make it to that event, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have a good time too.

There was bbq, music, dancing and lots of smiles. Everything was free. Barbee says he couldn’t make it happen without his wife and volunteers. About 160 people were there throughout the afternoon. Barbee also has a dinner for Thanksgiving and an annual toy drive during Christmas.