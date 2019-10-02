1  of  2
Partnership to collect supplies for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

by: , Vermilion County State's Attorney

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is partnering with Witzel Enterprises for the second annual supply drive to benefit Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter. Various supplies are needed and can be dropped off at any McDonald’s in the county.

Lacy said, “I would like to thank Don and Deanna Witzel as well as Crosspoint Executive Director Chad Hays for participating in the supply drive as we support survivors, and spread the message that violence has no place in healthy relationships.”

Supply Drive to benefit Crosspoint Domestic Violence & Transitional Shelter wish list:

Towels & washcloths Body wash
Plastic plates, bowls & cups Grocery gift cards <$25
Journals for adults & children Nonperishable food items
Laundry baskets & detergent Cleaning supplies
Pillows Children’s craft supplies

