CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Memory Systems Lab at the University of Illinois is working on a research project involving those with a history of traumatic brain injury.

Doctors Hillary Schwarb & Michael Dulas are leading the researchers project. Dr. Schwarb said the project’s main goal is to look at the long-term after effects of the injuries.

“There’s a fair amount of work that’s been done on looking at the acute effects. So in the days, hours, months, after the injury. But there’s significantly less work done to characterize the more chronic effects of living with these injuries.” Schwarb said.

The project will focus on memory changes, how the brain changes and ways to support those with traumatic brain injuries as they reintegrate into the community.

Dr. Dulas noted that there’s a host of changes that happen after a traumatic brain injury. Changes include behavioral changes, physical changes, and memory changes.

Both Schwarb and Dulas also emphasized the importance of going to the doctor if you believe you’ve had a a concussion or brain injury of any sort.

“After you’ve been released, following up whether it be with a therapist, a behavioral researchers, physical therapists or things like that are all the first steps. But there are also a lot of resources in the community,” Dulas said.

If you’re interested in participating in the study you can contact, more details are included in the flyer below. You can also email Memory Systems Lab for more details.