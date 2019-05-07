Part of I-55 renamed for fallen hero

CBS

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) -- A portion of Interstate 55 will be renamed to honor a former resident killed while serving in Afghanistan.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for May 18 at VFW Post 454 to honor Sgt. Anthony R. Maddox.

Before the ceremony, a motorcycle procession will leave from the VFW and travel along the stretch of interstate being renamed.

Maddox died in an accidental explosion while serving with the Army in 2013, at the age of 22.