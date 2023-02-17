DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — “I’m excited that someone does know who he is,” Bobbi Parsons said.



Bobbi Parsons is talking about her great uncle, Judge James B. Parsons, a Decatur native whose name is enshrined on Parsons Elementary School.



Parsons was the first black judge to serve in the U.S. District Court. He also sat on the Appellate Court in Chicago.



“Regardless of what race you are that anybody can be anything they want to be,” Parsons said.



Now, his work is being recognized at the Founder’s Day celebration at Parsons Elementary School.

“I’m excited to actually see how many people has came. That is what is important to me,” Parsons said.



Students, staff and parents gathered at the school to pay tribute to him.



“She talks about him, like over the mic every single day, we learn so much,” Aliliana Denise Randle said.



Aliliana Denise Randle was one of several students supporting parsons legacy.



Principal Holly Kitson says the event demonstrates the schools yearlong focus on Judge James B. Parsons.



“Our theme this year is you can be first so we want our kids to take inspiration that they too can be first at something that they enjoy or want to learn to do,” Kitson said.



Kitson says the school stopped celebrating in the 90s, but thought it was important to bring back the tradition.



Something Randle also agrees with..



“He is a part of this community,” Randle said.