Parks see an increase in visitors during COVID

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — July is Park and Recreation Month.

Kickapoo State Recreation Area in Oakwood says more people than ever are coming to visit.

You can picnic, hike and camp there.

Officials say they hope to make a lasting impact, especially for kids.

“It’s the realization that this is a memory that’s going to last forever,” said Tim Edison, the site superintendent for Kickapoo State Recreation Area. “So if we can do stuff here to make it fun for kids, that’s something that I truly enjoy because these kids will come back later on in their life and they’ll bring their kids so the better experience we make for people. I mean, the more lasting that’s going to be, and I think that’s cool personally.”

Officials say there was a 10% increase in visitors this year because of COVID.

They see about 160,000 people during a typical July.