Parkland: Tuition freeze & debt forgiveness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Parkland College Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition rates and approved a new debt forgiveness program.

Next year’s base tuition rates will remain at the 2019 – 2020 level of $148.50 per credit hour for all Tier One, in-district rates. A loss of state funding the past few years has increased pressure to make up the difference through tuition.











The BOT also approved Cobra Comeback; the program gives former students a chance to restart their education by removing financial holds preventing registration. For each course returning students earn a C or higher, the cost of current tuition per credit hour will be removed from their past-due balances. There are eligibility requirements:

Good academic standing

Debt of no more than $2,000

Non-enrollment at Parkland during the past academic year

Dean of Enrollment Management Kristin Smigielski says, “With Cobra Comeback, Parkland College continues its mission to engage the community in learning by ensuring that all students have a second chance at completing an academic credential. We want to provide maximum access to the training and transfer programs available here, to enrich the lives of students and their families.”

