CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Everyone is experiencing some form of loss due to COVID-19. Whether it’s health-related, the loss of a loved one, a job or financial security or the cancellation of an event, we are all going through this together.

The key to understanding one another and connecting is empathy. Parkland College is hosting a free webinar highlighting empathy and how we can give it to others. It’s Wednesday, from 2 – 3 pm.

