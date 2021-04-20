Parkland College to bring U of I Saliva Tests to campus, accessible to everyone in Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–The U of I has gained national recognition for its COVID-19 shield testing program. Soon it’ll be coming to Parkland College, and officials say it’ll be available for everyone in Champaign-Urbana.

U of I announced yesterday that community colleges statewide will be able to start providing saliva tests for free on campus.

Parkland students won’t be required to get tested to access buildings on campus. Officials say this will allow the larger community to be more proactive in keeping cases down.

“The sooner we’re receiving results it’ll help us stop those instances in our tracks and do all that we need in collaboration with public health,” Communications officer Stephanie Stuart said.

Officials said they haven’t yet decided where they’ll put the site.