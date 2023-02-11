CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — February is Children’s Dental Health month. Saturday morning, Parkland College teamed up with many dental professionals to perform free exams for kids.

Dental hygiene students and other dentists volunteered their time to do it.

They cleaned teeth, provided fluoride treatments and taught classes as well.

Peg Boyce, the program’s director, said giving back to the community is part of their code of ethics. But, it’s more than just that.

“One of our program goals is to benefit the community,” Boyce said. “That means a lot to us as a program. The collaboration of dental professionals within a community. We are all working together to improve the oral health of our community.”

She said this is the first time they’ve been able to host this program post-COVID.

Parkland Dental Hygiene students fulfill their clinical time when patients come in for exams. Boyce said they host $10 clinics five days a week for the public.

For more information on the clinic, visit the Parkland website.