Park rangers searching for local doctor

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colorado (WCIA) -- Park rangers in Colorado are searching for Dr. Jens Yambert, 60, of Urbana. Carle's website lists Yambert as a doctor at the Fairchild Carle location in Danville.

Family told rangers he didn't come back from a hike. He was last seen Monday morning. Yambert's rental car was found near the Longs Peak Trailhead. Crews started searching for him Wednesday.

Below is a statement from Yambert's family:

"Jay Yambert, a long time Urbana resident, was reported missing to authorities Tuesday near Longs Peak, in Colorado. Yambert, an experienced mountain hiker, was last seen on the trail Monday morning. Jay’s family is in regular contact with search authorities.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support from their many friends and the community. At this time, the family is asking that they be allowed to privately focus on the search efforts and supporting one another. They will not be providing interviews, but will provide written updates as news warrants."

This isn't the first time Yambert was reported missing while hiking in this area. His family reported him missing in 2014, when he didn't return from a hike. He contacted them a few hours later, explaining severe weather had put him behind.