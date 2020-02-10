Park has plans for OSLAD grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is benefitting from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) matching grant funds after being named by Governor JB Pritzker as one of 85 parks and recreation agencies in the state to share $29.7 million.

CPD gets $347,000 matched funding toward the Spalding Park Development which includes a pathway, LED pedestrian lighting, playground replacement, new pavilions and outdoor fitness equipment. The project is due to be completed by spring 2021.

