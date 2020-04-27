Park district seeks “balance” with geese population

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Park district leaders are asking the public to weigh in on possible solutions to controlling the goose population at Crystal Lake Park.

Significant improvements to the park this year including shoreline restoration, habitat and water quality improvements as well as new recreational amenities including a boat dock, fishing outcroppings and a new playground make addressing the fowl issue of primary importance.

Officials say now is the most important time to develop a management plan to address the 80 giant Canada geese which make the park their permanent residence. Each goose produces more than a pound of feces a day creating a potential public health hazard.

For years, UPD has tried various strategies to manage the impact of the geese on the park:

Signs discouraging feeding

Beacon lights

Sprays and repellents

Predator decoys

Limited fencing

Nest and egg management

Dog and laser hazing

Habitat modification

Other methods tried over the years have not solved the problem. It’s why UPD is asking the community about a “Charity Harvest” of goose collection and donation.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services administer and conduct the program to collect geese, have the meat processed then donated to a food bank.











The goal is not to eliminate the goose population from Crystal Lake Park but rather get the goose population in ecological harmony with the park.

The park district is committed to a balanced ecological system at Crystal Lake Park and is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere at Urbana’s oldest park.

