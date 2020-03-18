Park district restricts office access, facilities

DECATUR, Ill. — As part of their ongoing efforts to protect their staff and visitors from COVID-19, the Decatur Park District (DPD) is restricting their offices to essential access only.

Affected facilities include the DPD administrative offices, as well as the Poage Arts & Recreation offices and Scovill Zoo offices. The Decatur Airport office will be restricted, but the building will remain open with flights running according to schedule. This is preceded by the park district’s decision Tuesday to close the Decatur Indoor Sports Center until further notice. While golf courses at their Red Tail Run and Hickory Point Golf Club remain open for play, no events or tournaments will be hosted there during this time.

Park district staff are available to answer questions by calling 217-422-5911, or by contacting them online. Patrons can also use their mail drop boxes for paper registrations until 6 P.M. on weekdays. The district encourages the public to still report emergencies to them.

A press release stated initial observations have indicated a surge of public use of trails and open outdoor areas of parks. “While we have closed facilities and canceled programs, we have not closed parks and trails at this time.”

The district urged partons at their parks, playgrounds, and trails to be respectful of others and make responsible choices during the COVID-19 outbreak. Their recommendations included observation of social distancing minimums and abiding by guidance on personal hygiene provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Macon County Health Department guidance on personal hygiene.

“Note that trail and park users may find public restrooms closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms,” the release stated. “Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.” DPD officials also advised parkgoers and trail users to bring their own trash bags and to take everything out with them on their visits.