Park District Officials Seeking Lifeguards for Summer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Swimming pools are getting ready to reopen this summer, but after restrictions forced many to close this time last year, the Urbana Park District is scrambling to hire a fresh crop of lifeguards this year.

Officials said all safety guidelines for swimming pools will be enforced, including mask wearing, and social distancing especially inside the pool. While there is a shortage now, officials anticipate having a full staff of lifeguards for summer.

“We’re also hiring swim instructors, front desk workers and customer service positions,” the Urbana Park District’s Lauren Nierenhausen said. “So those are also an option if you’re not a huge swimmer, you can still have a fun part-time job.”

If you’re interested in working part time for the Urbana Park District, you can follow the link here to apply.