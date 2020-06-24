Park district hosts virtual 5K

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is hosting a virtual 5-K race in the wake of COVID-19.

Registration is open for the Power of Parks 5K. People can register by calling Urbana Park District at (217) 367-1544, or register online.

The registration runs from June 23 to July 5. Participants can complete their 5K mileage anytime from July 6 – 19.

The first 200 people can register for free and get a full “swag package” which includes a medal, shirt, and bib with coupons of our Urbana Business Association partners. Those not among the first 200 registrants can still take part by paying $12 and getting a race shirt. A separate registration link will be sent out after the first 200 slots are filled.

The Park District will mail the awards to the racers after July 5.

“We encourage people to use Urbana Park District parks to race, but any space will do – inside or outside,” said Ashley Dennis, Outreach & Wellness Coordinator.

Registrants will keep their own time for the 5k and share their results with Urbana Park District. The park district will share how to share results closer to race time.

“We want the participants to share their photos and results of their race. We can’t wait to see the community uniting virtually and discovering the power of parks in this virtual 5k,” Dennis added.