PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Paris boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.

Brody F. Sanders, a junior at Paris High School, was ejected from an SUV he was in after the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street, continuing east onto Court Street. The SUV struck a fire hydrant before coming to rest back in the roadway.

Sanders was taken to Paris Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

A second occupant of the SUV, 19-year-old Briar Blair of Paris, was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. where he is currently in stable condition.

The coroner’s initial report did not name who was driving the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.