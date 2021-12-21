Paris School District awarded Department of Justice grant

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District 95 announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a competitive federal grant by the U.S. Department of Justice for preventing school violence.

The grant, which totals almost $279,000 over the next three years, will allow the school district to focus on mental health, community collaboration and safety education, all of which the school district has addressed in the past semester.

Since July 1, the school district has been awarded more than $4.7 million in grants, averaging $790,000 a month. Paris superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson credited this achievement to the high level of community collaboration that occurs throughout the school district.

In the past year. the school district has hosted more than 30 meetings with the community. District representatives have presented at community groups, held hearings on school funding and school safety and meetings regarding COVID-19. Larson said that this line of communication has developed a strong bond between the district and the public, making it easier to identify needs, find partnerships and work together on locating resources.