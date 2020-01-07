Parents, teachers hope new PTO improves student relationships, behavior

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A newly formed traditional organization hopes its efforts to connect students, teachers, and parents cuts down on fighting at school.

Stephen Decatur Middle School has a brand new Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Monday night was one of only a few meetings so far, since the organization was formed this past November.

There was a lot of discussion about ideas to engage students, and get parents and teachers more involved in their lives. One of those included hosting board game nights.

One major reason the PTO was formed was out of concern for an uptick in school fights and violence. Parents also were concerned about a disconnect between students and parents/teachers.

One member we spoke with hopes the positive growth for this organization continues.

“You don’t just want to do something sporadically,” said new member Cheryl Jenkins-Redd. “You want to be able to do something because you can still change a student’s life one day at a time.”