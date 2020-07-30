Parents react to high school sports ruling

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of families had been anxiously awaiting word on those next steps for high school sports, some wondered if there would even be a high school sports season.

The clarification now means excitement for a season, even if it looks a little different.

“I was concerned,” says golf mom Bobbie Jo Kirby. “Having a daughter who’s going to be a senior, I wanted her to have a senior season.”

That sentiment was shared by parents of students of all ages. A parent of a senior football player in Fisher took it upon herself to write to the IHSA board about doing everything they can to make the season happen.

“Find a way,” says Amy Horsch. “If it can’t be in the fall, do it in the spring. Find a way, other states are making it work pushing things back. Whether it’s a shortened season or not, just make it work.”

For football players, their junior year can be an important step in impressing people at the next level. One dad is happy his son will still have a chance to do that this year.

“He’s done the stuff he needs to do in the gym and now it’s time to show everybody what he can do,” says Clyde Chapman. “I’m upset a little bit, but at the end of the day they’re still going to let us play in the spring so that’s something.”

IHSA Director Craig Anderson said in a call with media that chances of a vaccine will be a factor in starting seasons in the winter and beyond. Golf, cross country, tennis, and swimming will be starting on time this fall. And Kirby says the prelimenary precautions the IHSA announced do not have her worried.

“You know, I thought it was fair,” says Kirby. “I’m glad they didn’t cancel everything and that they postponded things so that hopefully everyone will get their season in.”

Anderson also says their next step is creating guidelines for each individual sport. As it stands right now there will be no big tournaments or championships.