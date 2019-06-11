Parents plan a safer place to play

by: Jamie Mayes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some parents want a safer place for kids to play, but they’re asking the school district to help make it happen.

The Robeson Elementary PTA is raising money for a new playground. Some swings are missing and the equipment is old. They say there are also issues with drainage.

The PTA started a petition to address the issues and will bring those concerns to the school board.

The chief communications officer for Unit #4 says they have hired a civil engineering firm to recommend a plan to fix the drainage issues.

