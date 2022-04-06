WATCH: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents in Champaign shared a sigh of relief Wednesday as they picked up their kids from school knowing a teacher strike is no longer looming.

Their comfort follows a vote by the Champaign Federation of Teachers union Tuesday night to ratify a tentative contract with the school board, avoiding a strike.

Nearly a quarter of union teachers were not on board with the latest agreement. Most who voted ‘no’ are elementary school teachers, according to sources close to the negotiations.

They might have the most at stake. The initial contract offer from the school board, made public last month, added 50 minutes to the school day for kindergarten-fifth grade students.

The union-ratified agreement is not a done deal. The school board will vote Monday on whether to finalize it.

Confidence in an uninterrupted end to the school year did grow overnight.

The recent unrest brought these parents back to the spring of 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and worries over consistency in their kids’ education.