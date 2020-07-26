Parent shares her hopes for local districts’ decision on remote learning

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)- Many school districts have come out with a plan on how their students will return in the fall. The Monticello school board is still discussing options.

Nicole Derhammer is a member of the parent-teacher organization of Monticello schools. She has two younger boys who are both in the school district, so she has a lot to think about.

“It’s a lot of anxiety honestly because I know we have such a large school system and so many kids and how are they going to keep kids safe my second grader I know we have tried really hard to make masks the normal, but he really struggles with it and the younger kids especially.”

The Monticello superintendent released a rough draft of the opening plan earlier this month but said they were waiting to present their final decision until they saw the Illinois State Board of Education’s guidance, which came out Thursday. Monticello’s plan originally called for in-person learning five days a week. Some parents asked the district for blended learning in a survey.

The state’s guidelines say that even if a district reopens for in-person learning, they must be prepared to meet the needs of students who can’t attend through remote learning. Derhammer hopes that whatever the board chooses, it gives people options.

“Nobody’s family situation is the same, and nobody’s work environments the same, and what’s best for my kids might no be best for other parents kids.”

The Monticello school board will meet this Wednesday to discuss Fall plans. For more information on the Illinois State Board of Education’s recommendations, you can go to their website.