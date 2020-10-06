Parent and business owner offers free customized water bottles to students

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)- Mahomet parent Mary Pettenger saw personalizing water bottles as a fun idea, but then realized there would be a need because of Covid-19. She owns the custom design shop, Winderson’s creations in Mahomet. She realized that students with in-person learning would need help telling them apart.

People can get their favorite color, but this all started with a simple suggestion. “Covid happened, and some moms were like we need some names on there, so we know whos is whos. I was like, I should offer that so that everybody knows whos is whos, especially once school starts, keeping those separate is a significant thing,” said Pettenger. It will only take about 5 minutes to get your bottle customized, and it is free. People from all surrounding areas are also allowed to get their bottles customized. For more information you can go to her website.