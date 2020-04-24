Parade for students after shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers at Eastlawn Elementary had been planning on doing something to show their kids they miss them. Then, an act of violence in one of their neighborhoods made them jump into action with a parade.

A teenager was shot and taken to the hospital earlier in April. It happened in a neighborhood where students from Eastlawn live. In a show of solidarity, teachers drove through neighborhoods around the school. Including the one where the shooting happened. Principal Christopher Forman says the teachers wanted a way to safely see their students again. They hope its an experience they will not forget.

“We thought this would be a way to really show those kids that we love them, we’re there for them, we’re not afraid, we’re there to support them, and we love them no matter what,” says Forman.

The group was led by Rantoul Fire. One of the school custodians works on the department and got permission to lead with one of their trucks.

Families waved from their porches and yards. They also held signs telling the teachers they miss them too.