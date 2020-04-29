Parade for families

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Since late March, people living at the Accolade Healthcare Facility in Paxton have had very little time outside.

Caregivers there have been taking every precaution to keep coronavirus out of their building. This has also meant no visitors, but today residents got to enjoy the sunshine and see their loved ones.

Dozens of cars were led by first responders into the Accolade Healthcare parking lot Tuesday. For both residents and families, it was the first time seeing each other without a camera or class in between them since late March. Accolade had extra workers on hand to make sure families stayed in their cars and did not get too close. They say the parade was also to honor them.

“This idea really came about from, not only wanting to ingratiate our residents back into their community and connect them with their families as much as possible, but also an opportunity to celebrate long-term care healthcare workers,” says Administrator Jason Young.

Residents had their own signs and messages for the families driving by. All of them kept their distance and a lot wore masks. For them, the experience was great to break up their normal routine.

“That was overwhelming,” says Shirley Vestal. “You couldn’t have asked for more people. There were kids, there were adults, there were grandparents. It was great.”

Accolade has hired on more long-term healthcare workers through the pandemic. They say there was a national staffing crunch before the pandemic started. Their extra workers helped make the day possible.

“Our nursing home healthcare workers are absolutely just the heroes of this story because even with all the extra things we’re doing, they made it a point to make sure this was a priority for our residents,” says Young.

Accolade is considering having the parade more often because of the feedback they got on this first one. Residents say if they do, it would be great to look forward to seeing their families again.