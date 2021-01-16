Parade advocates for end to white supremacy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The group CU Showing Up for Racial Justice hosted a parade and rally Saturday afternoon.

The parade started in Champaign near the corner of 1st and Kirby around 1:00. Organizers said the goal for 2021 is to unify neighbors and move forward past the Trump Administration. The group asked white attendees to make a commitment to take steps to end white supremacy and white silence.

The parade ended at Lincoln Square Mall’s parking lot in Urbana and was followed by a mini rally and socially-distanced dance party.

