Papa Del’s seeing rise in online pizza orders during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Super Bowl is almost here — and many people are planning a big meal for the big game.

Pizza and football are certainly a classic American combo. During the pandemic, some pizza-makers are seeing a jump in online orders.

Papa Del’s says its online delivery orders have doubled this past year — and it’s going the extra mile to get food out to diehard fans.

The restaurant offers overnight deliveries nationwide, adding it’s “the perfect no-contact delivery”.

Papa Del’s says it can send a pie out to doorsteps in all 50 states, via shipping through UPS. They’re frozen and packaged in dry ice, so you can bake one fresh in your oven right at home.

“We have some competitors that do ship pizzas overnight or two-day shipping,” says General Manager Andrea Seten. “There’s some Chicago places that do that. Most of them, it’s a smaller version of their pizza. It’s par-baked already, that’s how they can allow it to be shipped in two days with just a refrigerant pack versus the dry ice.”

She adds the restaurant decided to keep their shipped pizzas as close as possible to what they serve in-house.

To get your pie delivered just in time for the Big Game this weekend, make sure to place an order online by 3 p.m. Friday.

