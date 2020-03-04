Panel recommends Blagojevich be disbarred

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (AP) — A panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has recommended former governor Rod Blagojevich’s suspended law license be permanently revoked.

The panel’s ruling Tuesday came a week after commission attorneys reminded the three-member panel about some of the things which led to Blagojevich’s conviction on corruption charges and 14-year prison sentence.

  • Rod Blagojevich, Patti Blagojevich
  • rod blagojevich_1437512964289.jpg
  • Rod Blagojevich, Patti Blagojevich

In its four-page decision, the panel noted Blagojevich sought to “further his own interests” as governor despite his oath of office and “has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

The Illinois Supreme Court would have to approve the panel’s decision before Blagojevich could be disbarred.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.